Graypoint LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,953,500.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,593.64. This trade represents a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $226.81 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.10 and a 52-week high of $258.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.