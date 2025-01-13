Graypoint LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $386.06 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.07 and a 52-week high of $439.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.53 and a 200-day moving average of $388.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

