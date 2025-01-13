5,086 Shares in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $358,000.

EAGG opened at $46.01 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

