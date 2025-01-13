Graypoint LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Graypoint LLC lowered its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,057,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,747,000 after buying an additional 4,361,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,912,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,617,000 after acquiring an additional 255,084 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 61.2% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,336,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,385,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after purchasing an additional 394,921 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

View Our Latest Report on Elanco Animal Health

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.