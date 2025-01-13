Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2,753.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael C. Geraghty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $321,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,968.64. The trade was a 9.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SXT opened at $67.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $392.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

