Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Increased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 13.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,102,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1,112.3% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.12.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $206.47 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.17 and a 12-month high of $220.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.02.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

