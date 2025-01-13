Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after acquiring an additional 712,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after acquiring an additional 371,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,752,993. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $348.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 684.01, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.