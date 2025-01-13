Graypoint LLC Acquires New Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,154.72. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $118,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,491.84. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,157 shares of company stock worth $592,685. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 102.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

