Graypoint LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $912,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 462,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,554,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $273.36 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.81 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.49 and its 200-day moving average is $273.97.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.07, for a total value of $132,660.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,536. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,541 shares of company stock worth $10,586,674. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Bank of America boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.89.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

