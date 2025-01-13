Graypoint LLC Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Okta by 11.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Okta by 166.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 10.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Okta from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Okta from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $84.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $19,180,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $199,556.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,937.50. This represents a 11.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,482 shares of company stock worth $46,955,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

