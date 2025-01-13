Graypoint LLC Has $271,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,130.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,943,009.64. This trade represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,666,897. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $114.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.24. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

