Graypoint LLC Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $26,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 45.6% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $798,825.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,923,837.96. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $1,860,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,109,918.96. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,680 shares of company stock worth $4,773,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $118.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.63.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

