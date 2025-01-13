Graypoint LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $133.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.52 and its 200 day moving average is $137.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $118.72 and a 1 year high of $152.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

