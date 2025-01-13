Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 90,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 29,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 267.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after buying an additional 788,906 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

