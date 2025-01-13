PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of PriceSmart worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 66.7% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 423.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $291,020.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,037.64. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Price sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $253,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,370.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,463 shares of company stock worth $1,400,727 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $89.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $74.74 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.22). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.