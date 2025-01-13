Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 128.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWV opened at $331.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.17. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $269.20 and a 12-month high of $349.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

