Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Position Lessened by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,105 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Quarry LP increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $1,384,309.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,165,413.52. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $235,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,420 shares in the company, valued at $991,286.60. The trade was a 19.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock worth $2,683,537 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $109.05 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

