Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ARHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

ARHS stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.58. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $319.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.94 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. Arhaus’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Arhaus in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

