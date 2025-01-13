Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 447 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. This trade represents a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.31.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

