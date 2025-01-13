iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IWY opened at $232.76 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.63 and a 52 week high of $245.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.