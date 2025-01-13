Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $9.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.72% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $329,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $340,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $106.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.46. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.61 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.