Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 377.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 48,890 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 16.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 10.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,475,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $174,314.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,207.10. This represents a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS opened at $235.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.60. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.91 and a 52-week high of $275.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

