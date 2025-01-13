Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 329.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $20.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

