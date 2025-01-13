Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 587 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 396,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 399.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 31,619 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $98.13 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $83.66 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

