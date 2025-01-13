Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 2,077.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 131,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 636,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,284,000 after purchasing an additional 90,726 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,546,000 after purchasing an additional 87,857 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $9,288,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 485.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quaker Chemical

In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.98, for a total value of $107,057.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,907.06. This represents a 11.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.80, for a total transaction of $285,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,035. This represents a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KWR

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of KWR stock opened at $125.06 on Monday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $462.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.17 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

About Quaker Chemical

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.