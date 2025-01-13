The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 11,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,134,000 after acquiring an additional 39,906 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $232.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $191.88 and a one year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,671.75. This represents a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

