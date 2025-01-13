Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of LENZ Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LENZ opened at $23.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $38.93.

LENZ Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LENZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LENZ Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

