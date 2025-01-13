Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.19.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $77.20 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.24 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

