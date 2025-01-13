Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,178,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,653,000 after acquiring an additional 698,712 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,141,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after buying an additional 77,825 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,030,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after acquiring an additional 62,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 594,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 131,636 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.02. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.14.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

