eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of eXp World worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in eXp World in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPI opened at $10.90 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

In other news, insider James Bramble sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $351,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jian Cheng sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $258,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 575,736 shares of company stock worth $7,660,890. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

