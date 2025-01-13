Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after buying an additional 264,638 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 187,673 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after buying an additional 291,787 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 452,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 398,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 38,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $46.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 9,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $448,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,870.12. The trade was a 10.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $564,082.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,897.76. This trade represents a 35.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,843. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

