Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,257 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 61.5% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 46.7% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,546.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $576,156.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,870.64. The trade was a 35.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,624 shares of company stock worth $3,897,326 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

