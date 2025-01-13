Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CLIP opened at $100.22 on Monday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30.

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

