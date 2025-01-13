Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 16,477 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 116.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,113.8% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $364.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $269.00 and a 52 week high of $380.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

