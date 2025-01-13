Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $8.96 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $285.72 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $222.17 and a 1-year high of $298.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

