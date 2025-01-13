Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Stock Holdings Raised by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of Mayville Engineering worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 404.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 250,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 201,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 77,486 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth $978,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 91.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 58,242 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter worth $766,000. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of MEC opened at $14.70 on Monday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $303.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $135.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy bought 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,698.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,949.44. The trade was a 7.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

