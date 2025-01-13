ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stake Boosted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 17.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 75.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 266.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $67.92 on Monday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.74 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

