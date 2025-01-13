Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,807 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,170,000 after buying an additional 1,784,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,091,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,121,000 after buying an additional 1,247,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $86.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

