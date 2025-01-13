Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $1.37 Million Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Talen Energy

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $999,988,155.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,475,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,188,115.45. This represents a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $202.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Talen Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

TLN stock opened at $221.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.30. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

