Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 49,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Mondelez International Trading Down 3.5 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $56.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.21 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.57. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

