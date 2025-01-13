Graypoint LLC Takes Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 20,048 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.44, for a total transaction of $3,356,837.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,503,162.88. The trade was a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,825 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.24, for a total value of $2,646,573.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,802,571.96. This represents a 6.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 614,167 shares of company stock worth $106,716,247 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $175.24 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $112.83 and a 12-month high of $185.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ares Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

