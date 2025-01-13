Graypoint LLC Lowers Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,761,000 after buying an additional 423,456 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,068,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,832,000 after buying an additional 44,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,027,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,633,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,395,000 after buying an additional 51,024 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,230.47. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $114.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.74 and a 1 year high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

