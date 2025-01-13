Graypoint LLC Has $156,000 Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 5,646.3% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 109.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 644.70% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

