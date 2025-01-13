Graypoint LLC Cuts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,119.12. The trade was a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EXR opened at $146.72 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $184.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $824.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 169.63%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

