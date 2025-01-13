Graypoint LLC Takes Position in Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hyperfine by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 98,335 shares in the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Hyperfine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYPR opened at $0.94 on Monday. Hyperfine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine ( NASDAQ:HYPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 309.42% and a negative return on equity of 57.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.