Graypoint LLC Takes Position in Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hyperfine by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 98,335 shares in the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ HYPR opened at $0.94 on Monday. Hyperfine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.
Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.
