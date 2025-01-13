Graypoint LLC Buys New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,003,000 after buying an additional 300,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,567,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,386,000 after purchasing an additional 549,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CF Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,823,000 after purchasing an additional 198,246 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,193,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,584,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $88.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $94.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,640. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,314.58. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

