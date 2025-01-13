Graypoint LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Graypoint LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $32.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

