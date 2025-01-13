ORG Partners LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the third quarter worth $427,000.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KNG opened at $49.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66.

About FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

