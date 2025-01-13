International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,487,000 after acquiring an additional 139,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,093,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $195.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

