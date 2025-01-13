International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,323 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Wit LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $105.65 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.37 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.51.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

